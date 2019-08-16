Marcelo Bielsa assesses plans for Leeds United's Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah

EDDIE NKETIAH is capable of playing in different positions but best as a striker in the eyes of Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

England under-21s international and Arsenal loanee Nketiah could make his Leeds debut in Saturday's Championship clash at Wigan Athletic but any debut this weekend will have to come from the bench.

Bielsa has already revealed he will line up with the same XI that started last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest for which Patrick Bamford played the full game in the lone striker role.

Nketiah had only joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Arsenal two days earlier and had yet to train with his new team-mates but he 20-year-old then started in Tuesday night's first round Carabao Cup clash at Salford City.

Nketiah soon grabbed his first goal for Leeds by tucking away a fine cross from Helder Costa just before the break as part of a strong showing from the young Gunner who was then substituted for Bamford with 12 minutes left. Bamford will again get the nod upfront this weekend.

Bielsa has been a big fan of trying players in different positions and believes Nketiah could fill other roles but the head coach is in no doubt as to where he would be at his best.

"The player has the capabilities to play in different positions in attack," said Bielsa.

"But the best position for him is a striker.

"In the last game he had good contact with the ball for the goal. He scored and missed some chances too. He had a performance like the team - a medium level of performance. But in the goal he scored, so he showed his skills too.

"He did a surprise movement. Easy to solve. But to arrive in this space at the right tempo how he arrived, is not as easy as you think when you are watching."

Asked if Nketiah was proving all that he expected, Bielsa said: "He’s a player that we know brings new things.

"A player, that when he plays more, will confirm his skills."