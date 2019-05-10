Manchester United eye move for Leeds United target Daniel James after Elland Road transfer collapse

Swansea City winger and Leeds United transfer target Daniel James is being eyed by Manchester United ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

Reports emerged on Friday morning that a move to the Red Devils worth in excess of £15m was close, but the YEP understands that despite strong interest no deal is imminent.

Leeds were minutes away from securing the signature of the 21-year-old on January's transfer deadline day following month-long negotiations.

James passed a medical at Thorp Arch before agreeing terms with the club after being given permission to travel to West Yorkshire.

The Whites had agreed to take James on loan for the remainder of the campaign with a view to a permanent deal this summer, which allowed him to make the trip to Elland Road to complete the formalities of the deal.

Officials at Swansea, though, refused to sign off on the transfer at the last minute leaving James in limbo as the deadline passed with the move yet to be completed.

The City winger's agent hit out at the Swans following the collapse of any deal, with chairman Huw Jenkins resigning in the days that followed.

James is now being linked with a host of Premier League clubs after a strong second half of the campaign, where he has bagged four goals and seven assists at the Liberty stadium.

The Whites remain hopeful of striking a deal should promotion to the Premier League be achieved this season through the play-offs with James having just a year left on his current deal in south Wales.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on any interest for the forward, saying: "I can’t comment on every individual signing. I don’t like managers talking about my players.



"I wouldn’t talk about anyone else’s. We have identified players who fit the Man United squad."