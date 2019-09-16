Luke Ayling makes goalscoring return for Leeds United as Tyler Roberts steps up comeback

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling made a goalscoring return to action on Monday evening for the Whites Under-23s side.

The 28-year-old saw his first action of the season having been left sidelined following ankle surgery earlier in the summer.

Ayling stepped off the bench at the half-time interval in the 6-0 Professional Development League demolition of Watford at Elland Road.

The right-back bagged an assist and rounded off the scoring on a dominant night for Carlos Corberan's men as he came through 45 minutes unscathed.

United forward Tyler Roberts also got himself on the scoresheet as he converted a second half penalty having also been introduced at the break.

The 20-year-old himself only returned to the United fold last Monday for the development side at Crystal Palace, before being named as an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-0 Yorkshire derby win at Barnsley.

There were also minutes for first team squad members Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi, Barry Douglas and Jack Clarke.

Nketiah got himself on the scoresheet twice in the opening half while Douglas grabbed an assist on a useful evening for Marcelo Bielsa's players.

Corberan's Under-23s outfit will now turn their attention to a Friday night trip to the KCOM stadium where the will take on Hull City in league action.