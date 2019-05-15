LIVE REACTION: Leeds United 2 Derby County 4 (3-4 on aggregate): LIVE reaction from Elland Road with Whites' season over; Marcelo Bielsa on his future and blaming himself

Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard.
Marcelo Bielsa and Frank Lampard.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Frank Lampard's Rams in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.