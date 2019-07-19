LIVE BLOG: Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Leeds United 2 - Pablo Hernandez hails deserved victory after late winner; Kemar Roofe and Mateusz Bogusz off injured

Leeds United Live.
Leeds United Live.
0
Have your say

ALL the latest as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites end their pre-season tour of Australia against Markus Babbel's Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.