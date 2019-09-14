Liam Cooper insists Leeds United won't shy away from battle with familiar Barnsley faces

Liam Cooper says Leeds United won't be afraid to ruffle a few feathers of Whites old boys in this weekend's Yorkshire derby with Barnsley.

Marcelo Bielsa's men take on Daniel Stendel's outfit on Sunday lunchtime as the Championship returns to action following the international break.

United will line-up against a number of familiar faces at Oakwell with no less that four ex-players among the Tykes ranks.

Alex Mowatt, Mallik Wilks, Aapo Halme and Clarke Oduor are now all employed in South Yorkshire with three of those graduating through the Thorp Arch academy ranks.

Cooper, though, says Leeds won't be afraid of "getting under their skins" if it means his side return to LS11 with all three points.

"Not really," Cooper said of any pre-match talk.

"We probably will after the game but before obviously we are doing everything we can to beat them, if that's ruffling them up or getting under their skins we will do that.

"But them lads have done well to move on and get the club in the Championship.

"It will be nice to see a few faces but we will talk after the game, let's just get the win first."