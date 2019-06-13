Leeds United writer Phil Hay is leaving the Yorkshire Evening Post

The Yorkshire Evening Post is sorry to announce the departure of chief Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay.

Phil will leave the title later this month after 15 years at the Yorkshire Evening Post to take up an opportunity elsewhere. He will continue to cover the club in his new role.

He joined the paper in 2004, aged 23, having previously worked for the Press Association. Phil is originally from Edinburgh and is a Hearts fan.

He has been covering Leeds United since 2006 and has travelled all over the world following the Whites.

Phil will be hugely missed by his colleagues and everyone at the Yorkshire Evening Post wishes him well for the future.

Phil said:

"There have definitely been more downs than ups for Leeds in that period (which makes me wonder if I was a bit of a curse) but they're the most fascinating and compelling club, and a club who never sleep.

"Don Waters, the YEP's former United writer, once said to me that you're never short of a story at Elland Road and he's right. This season goes down as my highlight - a pleasure to write about Marcelo Bielsa and to see Leeds go as close as they did. It been a privilege to do this for 13 years at the YEP."