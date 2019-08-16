Leeds United winger hails precocious talent of club's latest rising star

LEEDS UNITED'S Stuart Dallas has hailed the talents of young club and country compatriot Alfie McCalmont with more development to come from the 19-year-old midfielder.

Whites Academy product McCalmont continually impressed for United's title-winning under-23s last season with the teen then handed a start by head coach Marcelo Bielsa in Leeds' first pre-season friendly against York City this summer.

McCalmont was then part of the travelling squad for United's Championship opener at Bristol City and the Northern Ireland under-21s international was then handed his Leeds debut as a second-half substitute during Tuesday night's 3-0 win at Salford City in the Carabao Cup.

United's senior Northern Ireland international Dallas has been highly impressed with the teen's progress for both club and country with McCalmont also training with the Northern Ireland senior squad this summer as part of a training camp, alongside Dallas.

"He's a good player," said Dallas of Thirsk-born McCalmont.

"I think you can see in the games that he has played this season at York in the first pre season game and obviously coming on the other night - he looked like he had played there for a long time.

"He's still growing as well, he still has a lot of development and he came and trained with us actually in the summer at one of our summer camps at Northern Ireland and he didn't look out of place there.

"It's important that he keeps his head down and keeps working hard and being around the group every day he sees what it's like to play at this level.

"Knowing Alfie, he is a good kid and willing to learn and he has no better place to learn than here."