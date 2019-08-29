Leeds United will issue permanent bans to anyone found guilty of racism at Elland Road

Have your say

Leeds United will issue permanent bans to anyone found guilty of racist abuse at Elland Road, as an investigation into an allegation from Tuesday's game against Stoke City begins.

The club has confirmed they are investigating after a report of racist abuse during the Carabao Cup defeat to the Potters.

A supporter in the West Stand claims a fellow home fan racially abused a Stoke player.

Leeds United say they're determined to stamp out racism at Elland Road.

A club spokesperson said: "Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and an investigation into the allegation is underway.

"Any supporters who experience any acts of racism should contact us immediately using our matchday incident text service on 07887 514 789 or by emailing slo@leedsunited.com.

"The club has a supporter advisory board with supporters from every walk of life involved in and Leeds United is determined to make everyone feel welcome when entering Elland Road."

The YEP understands a permanent ban will be handed out if the allegation is proven.

A number of high-profile footballers have been the subject of racist abuse on social media in recent weeks.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani came out in support of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, after the French international Tweeted about racism in the sport.

Pogba said: "My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football.

"Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation."

Radrizanni responded: "Bravo Paul. Even the biggest rivals are together against Racism."