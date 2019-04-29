Leeds United wait on FA verdict with Patrick Bamford facing potential ban following Aston Villa clash

Leeds United are waiting to hear if striker Patrick Bamford will face a ban for feigning injury in the lead-up to Anwar El Ghazi’s red card at Elland Road yesterday.

Aston Villa winger El Ghazi was sent off in a bizarre 1-1 draw after appearing to strike Bamford but replays showed the Leeds striker falling to the ground and holding his face despite El Ghazi failing to make contact with him.

The scuffle occurred after Mateusz Klich opened the scoring with a contentious goal in the 72nd-minute, striking as Villa waited for Leeds to put the ball out of play and allow striker Jonathan Kodjia to receive treatment on an injury.

Bamford and El Ghazi were in the centre of in a mass brawl involving players from both sides. Referee Stuart Attwell showed the Dutch winger a straight red card but Villa plan to appeal the decision.

Bamford was cautioned for his role in the melee, a booking which might save him from further punishment from the Football Association.

The governing body will be unable to charge Bamford if Attwell specifically booked him for simulation but would have the power to do so if the yellow card was shown for a different offence.

Diving carries a two-game ban under rules introduced by the FA last season and Leeds have one regular league match to play, away at Ipswich Town on Sunday, before the Championship play-offs begin.

The club are yet to be notified of any impending action but they and Villa are expected to face fines for failing to control their players.

United received a punishment of £5,000 for a similar offence after their win over Bolton Wanderers in February.

Bamford has led the line for Bielsa during the run-in due to fitness problems affecting Kemar Roofe, although he has come in for criticism over his form and finishing.

Villa’s Conor Hourihane, meanwhile, was booked at the end of Sunday’s scuffle but the FA could also look to cite him after video footage showed the midfielder aiming a punch at Klich’s stomach while players squared up to each other.

Attwell had his back to the incident as Hourihane confronted Klich outside Villa’s box.

After a five-minute delay while calm was restored, United manager Marcelo Bielsa diffused the situation by allowing Villa’s Albert Adomah to score an equaliser unopposed straight from the kick-off.