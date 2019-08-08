Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Deadline Day Press Conference RECAP - Kalvin Phillips staying with Whites; Marcelo Bielsa hails Eddie Nketiah

Marcelo Bielsa and Sabri Lamouchi.
Marcelo Bielsa and Sabri Lamouchi.
0
Have your say

ALL the latest from Thorp Arch as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa faces the media on transfer deadline day ahead of Saturday's Championship clash against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.