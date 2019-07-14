Leeds United v Manchester United - kick-off time, how to watch and everything else you need to know

Have your say

Leeds United take on Manchester United as part of their pre-season plans in the coming days - but what do you need to know?

Why are Leeds United taking on Manchester United?

Marcelo Bielsa's side will take on Manchester United on Wednesday, July 17.

Where will the match take place?

The fixture will take place at the Optus stadium in Perth, Australia.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 7pm in Australia, with fans in the UK able to tune in at 12pm.

How can I watch the game?

The game is being broadcast on both LUTV and MUTV. Both clubs official channels are subscription based.

Will Leeds United play any other fixtures during the tour?

Yes, the Whites take on Western Sydney Wanderers on July 20 at the official opening of their brand new Bankwest stadium.

Leeds are also set to take part in an opening training session for fans in the build-up to the Red Devils clash.

Who could be playing for Manchester United?

Manchester United confirmed their squad for the Australia trip late last week:

GOALKEEPERS: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero

DEFENDERS: Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young

MIDFIELDERS: Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba

FORWARDS: Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

When was the last time the two sides met?

It has been eight years since the two sides met.

The last meeting came at Elland Road in 2011 as the Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners in the League Cup with two goals from Michael Owen and a strike from Ryan Giggs handing the visitors victory.