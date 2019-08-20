Leeds United v Brentford - press conference recap: Marcelo Bielsa reveals three doubts for Bees clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will meet the media at Thorp Arch ahead of Wednesday's Championship clash with Brentford at Elland Road - follow all the latest LIVE below.

Leeds United head into the fixture buoyed by a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic following a brace from striker Patrick Bamford. Brentford, though, were held to a 1-1 draw by Hull City at Griffin Park as Ollie Watkins struck 18 minutes from time to earn a point for the hosts. Follow every word Bielsa has to say ahead of the clash right here: