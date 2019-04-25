Leeds United v Aston Villa: Striker boost for Whites ahead of Elland Road showdown

LEEDS UNITED have been handed a boost ahead of Sunday's Championship clash against Aston Villa at Elland Road with Villa's top scorer Tammy Abraham set to miss out with a shoulder issue.

The Chelsea loanee's haul of 25 goals is the second best in the division this term and only three behind Norwich City marksman Teemu Pukki's tally of 28.

But Abraham, capped twice for England, missed Easter Monday's 1-0 win at home to Millwall and the 21-year-old has already been ruled out of Sunday's clash at Elland Road by Villa boss.

Defender and Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe also missed Monday's win against the Lions due to an ankle problem but he is back ready to face the Whites.

“Tammy won’t play on Sunday," said Smith.

"But Axel is available. He’s trained the last two days. He’s fine."

James Chester, Kortney Hause and Lovre Kalinic are also all out injured but on the way back.

Smith said: "James Chester is back training now. Kortney Hause won’t be ready for Sunday but will probably be ready for the Norwich game.

“Lovre Kalinic should start training on Monday. He should be available for Norwich and the Play-Offs so, again, yet more strength and depth for us.”