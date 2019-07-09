Leeds United unveil 'classic' new home kit in centenary year

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED have unveiled their new new home kit to mark the club's centenary year.

The club's new white home kit from Kappa is embroidered with the gold centenary crest, featuring a platinum trim to mark United's 100 year milestone.

‘Leeds United 1919-2019’ is embedded into the fabric on the back of the shirt as a tribute to the 100 years of the club formed in 1919.

The shirt sponsors 32Red and Clipper also feature on the shirt which is printed in platinum to compliment the overall design of the shirt.

Executive director Paul Bell said: “The Leeds United home shirt is something that is steeped in history.

“The club has chosen a classic white design with platinum trim on the kit to represent the centenary milestone, whilst featuring the all new centenary crest on the shirt and shorts.

“Leeds United has an incredible legacy in white and this kit celebrates our proud history, whilst also looking positively to the future.”

This new home centenary shirt is now available online and at United's official club retail stores located at Elland Road, Leeds Trinity, the Merrion Centre and Leeds Bradford Airport.