Leeds United Under-23s exit Premier League Cup with Newcastle United defeat

Leeds United's Under-23s crashed out of the Premier League Cup on Tuesday evening with a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at a sold out Nethermoor Park.

The Whites faced the Magpies for the third time this season with one win apiece heading into the semi-final showdown at Guiseley.

Marcelo Bielsa made first-team players Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Kalvin Phillips and Gaetano Berardi available for the fixture with a strong line-up under Carlos Corberan's watch.

United were made to pay after a dominant opening half of football saw Ryan Edmondson and Jack Clarke go close for the hosts.

Leeds, though, conceded two goals in four minutes shortly after the break which effectively decided the tie.

Kelland Watts converted from the penalty spot in the 50th minute as Thomas Allan was brought down by Hugo Diaz before Callum Roberts made the most of a loose Bryce Hosannah backpass to slot home just moments later.

The Magpies added a third in the closing stages to compound United's misery in front of over 3,000 supporters as Elias Sorensen turned his man inside the box to fire into the bottom corner.

With the defeat the Whites were sent crashing out of the competition as they suffered their first defeat in 11 games in all competitions.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Hosannah, Berardi, Struijk, Diaz, Phillips, Gotts, Clarke, Stevens, Brown, Edmondson. Subs: Miazek, McCalmont, Shackleton, Oduor, Bogusz.

Newcastle United XI: Harker, Sterry, Walters, M. Longstaff, Bailey (c), Watts, Allan, Sangare, Sørensen, Roberts, Longelo. Subs: Cass, Huuhtanen, Young, Juanito, Bartlett.