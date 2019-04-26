Leeds United suffer fresh injury blow with Kemar Roofe sidelined ahead of Aston Villa clash

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has been ruled out of this weekend's Championship clash against Aston Villa with a hip injury.

Villa make the trip to Elland Road on Sunday lunchtime in the penultimate game of the league campaign.

United remain in the hunt for a top two spot despite a damaging Easter weekend while Dean Smith's side secured their place in the end-of-season play-offs on Monday with a club record tenth victory in a row.

Leeds sit third just three points behind Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in second with two games of the season to go with the Blades holding a far superior goal difference.

Chris Wilder's men can all but secure their Premier League status on Saturday evening against already relegated Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane.

Marcelo Bielsa, though, has revealed that he will be with out 14-goal forward Roofe who has joined Gjanni Alioski and Barry Douglas on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old had only recently rejoined the Argentine's squad after a knee injury picked up in February had ruled him out for a little over two months.

"Apart from (Kemar) Roofe and (Gjanni) Alioski, all the other players are available," Bielsa revealed.

"He has a problem in the hip and he can't use his maximum to sprint."

Asked whether he will be back before the end of the campaign, Bielsa added: "I think he will be available soon."