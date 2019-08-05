Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe to undergo medical at Anderlecht

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe will undergo a medical today at Anderlecht ahead of a potential big money move.

The man who scored 15 goals in 34 games for the Whites last season is seen as the answer to Anderlecht's current striker crisis.

Sources in Belgium say the move could be wrapped up today, with Vincent Kompany keen to add Roofe's mobility and movement to his frontline.

The former Oxford United forward, currently recovering from an ankle injury, is in Belgium and expected to take his medical later today.

Leeds, meanwhile, continue to be linked with Liverpool winger Ryan Kent ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old had a successful loan spell at Glasgow Rangers last season, scoring six goals and adding nine assists from his 43 appearances for the Scottish giants, who have made no secret of their desire to bring him back to Ibrox.

It's believed he sees his future away from Anfield, although Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the time for loan stints has passed, making a permanent move the likeliest option.