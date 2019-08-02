Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe linked with £7m move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht

Have your say

Just hours after managing director Angus Kinnear hinted at 'twists and turns' in the transfer market, Leeds fans are waking up to reports of interest in Kemar Roofe.

The striker has been linked with a £7m move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht.

The Belgian club are said to be very interested in the man who arrived at Elland Road from Oxford in a £3m deal three years ago, but no offer is thought to have been made.

His contract is up next summer and should he not agree to a new deal, Leeds would risk losing his services for nothing.

But a sale would leave them light in the goalscoring department with less than a week left in the transfer window.

Football director Victor Orta told the media last month that he believed Roofe would remain a Leeds player.

Last season Roofe was the club's top goalscorer, finding the net 15 times in 34 games.

The 26-year-old is currently out injured with an ankle injury, leaving Patrick Bamford as the Whites' only senior recognised centre forward.