Leeds United's Tyler Roberts misses out on Wales squad after knee operation

Tyler Roberts has missed out on a place in the Wales squad after undergoing a minor knee operation.

The Leeds United striker had surgery to drain fluid last week but is expected to be fit for the start of the club’s pre-season schedule.

Roberts has been a regular in Wales’ international set-up for the past year but was unavailable for next month’s European qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary. He was absent from the squad named by manager Ryan Giggs this morning.

The early part of Roberts’ career with Leeds was hampered by injury, preventing him from playing for six months after his £2.5m move from West Bromwich Albion, but he was prominent under Marcelo Bielsa this season, featuring 28 times in the Championship.

The forward is on course to be ready to train when Bielsa’s players report back to Thorp Arch at the end of their holiday in a month’s time.

Captain Liam Cooper, meanwhile, failed to earn a recall to the Scotland squad despite suggestions that new boss Steve Clarke was preparing to welcome him back into the fold.