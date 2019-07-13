Leeds United's new home kit compared to their Championship rivals - is it the best in the division?

Here, we take a look at each of the Whites' second-tier rivals' home kit and let you decide where you think the new Leeds kit ranks. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Barnsley home kit 2019/20 Barnsley home kit 2019/20 other Buy a Photo

2. Birmingham City home kit 2019/20 Birmingham City home kit 2019/20 other Buy a Photo

3. Blackburn Rovers home kit 2019/20 Blackburn Rovers home kit 2019/20 other Buy a Photo

4. Brentford home kit 2019/20 Brentford home kit 2019/20 other Buy a Photo

View more