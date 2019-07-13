Leeds United's new home kit compared to their Championship rivals - is it the best in the division?
Leeds United unveiled their new centenary home kit earlier this week - but how does it compare to their Championship rivals?
Here, we take a look at each of the Whites' second-tier rivals' home kit and let you decide where you think the new Leeds kit ranks. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. Barnsley home kit 2019/20
Barnsley home kit 2019/20
other
2. Birmingham City home kit 2019/20
Birmingham City home kit 2019/20
other
3. Blackburn Rovers home kit 2019/20
Blackburn Rovers home kit 2019/20
other
4. Brentford home kit 2019/20
Brentford home kit 2019/20
other
View more