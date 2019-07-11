Leeds United's Jack Clarke hoping to make "childhood dream" reality with Whites

Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke says it would be a "childhood dream" to help the club to promotion to the Premier League this season.

The 18-year-old forward completed a £9million switch to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer but returned immediately to West Yorkshire on a season-long loan deal to continue his development.

Clarke impressed at Elland Road during his breakthrough season under Marcelo Bielsa, bagging two goals and two assists in 26 appearances.

Leeds, though, saw their campaign ended at the hands of Derby County after falling into the Championship play-offs following a third-place finish.

United will once again be aiming to reach the promised land this season, with Clarke drawn back to the club citing unfinished business as a major factor in the decision to return.

"It's been probably the biggest moment of my career so far," said Clarke.

"Making the decision to step away from the club after so long but it's something I feel that was right for me and I was ready for it.

"Obviously there was always a plan to move on from Leeds eventually but I'd have much preferred it if we'd have gone up last year."

Asked about coming back on loan and what promotion would mean, he said: "It wasn't a matter of where I would be playing.

"It was a matter of not feeling like I deserved to go after the way we finished the season. I felt like it wasn't right for me to go.

"I feel like we've got a job to do. We feel like we let a lot of people down last season and we've got to put it right this year.

"It would mean everything to me to get this club back to the Premier League. It would be a childhood dream.

"Last year it was obviously a lot easier being an unknown prospect with people not knowing how I play. This year everyone knows what I'm about and what I like to do.

"It will obviously make things a lot more difficult but I'll have to find ways to get around it."