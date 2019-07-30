Leeds United’s Championship opening day hosts Bristol City reveal their injury situation

Have your say

Leeds United’s hosts for Sunday’s Championship opener will be without a trio of players and a question mark hangs over a fourth.

Bristol City held an open training session today and Lee Johnson spoke to local media to reveal the current injury situation.

According to Johnson, goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa is ‘managing’ a calf problem but will not be fit to face the Whites on Sunday.

Maenpaa played 27 games last season, including his side’s 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

He’ll be joined on the sidelines by midfielder Korey Smith, who is out until at least December or January.

Smith returned from a seven month layoff due to a knee injury in April, only to pick up a foot problem against Reading on Good Friday.

And teenage striker Saikou Janneh, who was part of Johnson’s pre-season plans, has had a knee operation and will miss four months of action – although he was scheduled to spend time away from Ashton Gate on loan this season.

The injury has forced the cancellation of a temporary move to Doncaster Rovers.

Australian international defender Bailey Wright has also picked up a knock but Bristol City hope he’ll be able to train before the end of this week.

The club captain made a comeback from injury in January of this year, after being plagued by a thigh problem and being forced to sit out the 2018 World Cup.