Leeds United’s Championship opening day hosts Bristol City reveal their injury situation

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Jack Harrison of Leeds United tackles with Bailey Wright and Andreas Weinmann of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on March 09, 2019 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
Leeds United’s hosts for Sunday’s Championship opener will be without a trio of players and a question mark hangs over a fourth.

Bristol City held an open training session today and Lee Johnson spoke to local media to reveal the current injury situation.

According to Johnson, goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa is ‘managing’ a calf problem but will not be fit to face the Whites on Sunday.

Maenpaa played 27 games last season, including his side’s 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

He’ll be joined on the sidelines by midfielder Korey Smith, who is out until at least December or January.

Smith returned from a seven month layoff due to a knee injury in April, only to pick up a foot problem against Reading on Good Friday.

And teenage striker Saikou Janneh, who was part of Johnson’s pre-season plans, has had a knee operation and will miss four months of action – although he was scheduled to spend time away from Ashton Gate on loan this season.

The injury has forced the cancellation of a temporary move to Doncaster Rovers.

Australian international defender Bailey Wright has also picked up a knock but Bristol City hope he’ll be able to train before the end of this week.

The club captain made a comeback from injury in January of this year, after being plagued by a thigh problem and being forced to sit out the 2018 World Cup.