Leeds United's back-up goalkeepers profiled as Bailey Peacock-Farrell nears Burnley switch

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to seal a £3.5million move to Burnley - but who could grab his spot on the Whites bench for the coming season?

United have said they will attempt to bring in a replacement this summer for the outgoing Northern Ireland international, but we take a look at those already at the club who could fill the position behind current number one Kiko Casilla.

Name: Will Huffer

Age: 20

Joined from: Academy - 2017

First-team appearances: 1

Who is Will Huffer?

Will Huffer signed professional terms with the club in December 2017 having received his footballing education at Thorp Arch. He said upon agreeing terms: "Leeds United has done so much for me over these last ten years, they have always been there for me when I have needed them.

“Hopefully I can kick on now, I know how much work is required and I won’t be resting, I want to reach that next level now.”

The 20-year-old goalkeeper, has represented England as Under-17 and Under-18 level before being included in Paul Simpson's Under-20s squad last season.

The young stopper played a starring role for England Under-17s in 2015 as he stepped off the bench in the dying moments of their World Cup play-off against Spain due to an injury to first choice Paul Woolston.

Huffer saved the penalty that sent the Young Lions to the showpiece event in Chile the following October, saying afterwards: "When it came to the penalties I was just thinking, 'I have to save more than I did in training!' Simon Smith [England’s goalkeeping coach] gave me some advice and it worked.

"It was pretty amazing when I saved it, but I can't repeat what came out of mouth when I did. I was diving and saw it coming towards me and I just thought 'here we go'. I just wanted to get it away from the goal."

Huffer featured in pre-season under Bielsa last summer and was named on the bench for a League Cup tie early in the campaign. He made his senior debut amid an injury crisis in goal, featuring in the 2-0 victory over Bristol City at Elland Road last November.

He also spent a month on loan with National League outfit Barnet at the turn of the year before returning to the club.

2018/19 player rating - Tall, commanding and loud. You'll hear him before you see him. Looked assured when called upon but is probably ready for more senior football after a loan spell to Barnet and his Whites debut in late 2018.

Name: Kamil Miazek

Age: 22

Joined from: Chojniczanka Chojnice

First-team appearances: 0

Who is Kamil Miazek?

Kamil Miazek joined Leeds United initially on trial in 2017-18 following his release from Poland second tier club Chojniczanka Chojnice.

The 22-year-old was handed a short term deal by the Whites until the end of the campaign in January as he made seven Under-23s appearances before being handed a year extension until the summer of 2019.

Miazek was again handed another year extension this summer until June 2020.

The Pole joined GKS Belchatow as a youngster before being snapped up by Dutch side Feyenoord. Miazek continued his rise through the ranks representing the Eredivisie team at Under-17 and Under-19 level before being released.

He then moved back to his homeland with Polish second division side Chojniczanka Chojnice where he made four first team league appearances before becoming a free agent in 2017.

Marcelo Bielsa handed Miazek fleeting chances during pre-season last summer and he was named in a couple of first-team squad but is yet to be handed his senior debut at Elland Road.

2018/19 player rating - A little unlucky to be pushed behind Jamal Blackman in the early part of the season. Possesses a good reading of the game and is willing to play with the ball at his feet. His penalty heroics in the PDL national final will live long in the memory for him. A good season all round.

Name: Harrison Male

Age: 18

Joined from: Academy - 2019

First-team appearances: 0

Who is Harrison Male?

Harrison Male signed professional terms with the club in May.

Male featured heavily for the Under-18s last season and also made a handful of appearances for the Under-23s when required.

The 18-year-old is expected to continue his development with the club this season having suffered several injury setbacks last term.

2018/19 player rating - For what he gives up in height he has in agility. Pulled off a number of great saves, one in particular against Burnley in the Premier League Cup when he tipped a long-range shot onto the bar at full stretch. An Under-18 who has stepped up and done well when required.