Leeds United rocked by double injury blow

Leeds United duo Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton have been ruled out through injury.

Club captain and central defensive lynchpin Liam Cooper has been ruled out for up to six weeks.

And midfielder Jamie Shackleton will be sidelined for four weeks.

A club statement read: “Leeds United duo Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton both had to be withdrawn from Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship victory over West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road due to injury.

“The club can now confirm the diagnosis of both players.

“Cooper has picked up a groin injury, which will keep the Whites skipper out for up to six weeks.

“Shackleton has a hamstring injury, which will keep the midfielder out for up to four weeks.

“We wish both players a speedy recovery and return to action.”