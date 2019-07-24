Leeds United release full details and exclusive trailer for six-part documentary series

Leeds United have announced that the club's six-part documentary series 'Take Us Home: Leeds United' will launch exclusively with Prime video next month.

The series looks back on a thrilling campaign in West Yorkshire as Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites aim to end a 15-year absence from the Premier League by chasing promotion from the Championship.

Local production company The City Talking - with the series produced in partnership with Eleven Studios - captured exclusive footage over the course of the 2018-19 campaign which ranges from sit down interviews to behind the scenes on matchdays.

Hollywood royalty, Academy Award winner and avid Leeds fan Russell Crowe will narrate the highs and lows of the campaign under the world-renowned Argentine head coach.

Bielsa, who took the Whites to new heights last term, will also give his first sit down interview in more that 20 years as he reflects on his first season in LS11.

The documentary is set to be released in August on Prime Video - a subscription based streaming platform.

United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: "We are proud to partner with Amazon Prime Video to present this exciting documentary that chronicles a remarkable season in the history of Leeds United.

“Last season, with Marcelo at the helm, we made huge strides in putting Leeds United back on the map and reconnecting the club with our local community and wider fanbase.

"We are delighted to be able to share a unique, behind the scenes perspective on the ups and downs, the emotion and the intimate moments that makes this club so special.”