Leeds United receive late offers for defender Tom Pearce, including one from Wigan Athletic

Leeds United have received late offers for defender Tom Pearce, including one from Wigan Athletic.

The Latics are making a late bid to take the England Under 20s international with an offer thought to be in the region of £250k.

The youngster was initially expected to move to Barnsley, and while the Tykes' interest hasn't waned entirely, Wigan have put themselves in a strong position to make a deal happen tomorrow.

A decision is to be made in the morning, ahead of tomorrow's 5pm transfer deadline.

Pearce, 21, signed a four-year deal at Elland Road last year but isn't in Marcelo Bielsa's first team plans.

He arrived at Elland Road five years ago and came through the youth ranks, impressing with his goalscoring prowess from left-back for the Under 18s, before signing his first professional contract in 2016.

His first team breakthrough arrived at the tail end of the 2017/18 season, with five senior appearances before the campaign’s conclusion.

It was against Barnsley that his first Whites goal arrived.

Last season Marcelo Bielsa included Pearce on the bench for 11 of the first 13 fixtures, before bringing him on as a substitute against Ipswich and Nottingham Forest.

A foot injury ruled him out for all of November and December and although he returned to the bench in January, Scunthorpe signed him on loan midway through the season as cover for the injured Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, but he was in and out of the Irons side, starting nine of 16 games.

His attacking skill won him admirers at Glanford Park, but he was part of a defence that lacked confidence, shipping 83 goals in their relegation from League One.