Leeds United product Alfie McCalmont makes senior international debut in Northern Ireland victory

Leeds United teenager Alfie McCalmont made his senior international debut for Northern Ireland tonight in Belfast.

The 19-year-old, who only made his full Whites debut last month, came off the bench against Luxembourg in this evening's friendly at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland won the game 1-0 thanks to a bizarre first half own goal; defender Kevin Malget seemingly losing his bearings at a corner and heading into his own unguarded net.

Midfielder McCalmont, originally called up for the Under 21s before impressing boss Michael O'Neill this week in training and being drafted into the senior squad, replaced Middlesbrough's George Saville.

He took on a deep-lying midfield role, not too dissimilar to the one Kalvin Phillips fills for Leeds, and made some tidy contributions as O'Neill's men saw the game out.

Born in Thirsk but qualifying for Northern Ireland through a grandparent, McCalmont joined Leeds as a nine-year-old and came through the academy at Thorp Arch, winning titles with both the Under 18s and last season's Under 23s squad.

He signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with Leeds in January of this year and in May was involved in the Northern Ireland senior squad's training camp at Manchester City.

Marcelo Bielsa played him for the first time in the Carabao Cup as a 70th minute substitute at Salford City, before his first start in the same competition at Elland Road against Stoke City.

Tonight on the pitch at Windsor Park he was without his Leeds team-mate Stuart Dallas who missed the friendly through a glute injury.

Dallas is expected to be involved when Germany come to Belfast on Monday for a Euro 2020 qualifier.