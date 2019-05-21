Leeds United playmaker Samuel Saiz begins search for new club following disappointing Getafe loan spell

Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz is beginning the search for a permanent move away from Elland Road after reaching the end of an unproductive loan at Getafe.

Saiz is weighing up a number of possible options having failed to convince Getafe to convert his temporary deal in Spain into a full-time transfer.

Getafe took Saiz on a half-season loan in January after the Spaniard informed Leeds that he was unsettled in England and wanted to return to his homeland, 18 months into a four-year contract.

The agreement with Leeds included an option allowing Getafe to take Saiz permanently for around £6m this summer but Saiz started only twice for the Madrid club and has failed to convince them to commit to a long-term switch.

Leeds and head coach Marcelo Bielsa have no interest in taking Saiz back after his sudden exit before Christmas and he is not expected to be present when pre-season training starts next month.

A number of clubs in Spain are understood to be interested in him and Saiz is also attracting attention from at least one other country.

Getafe qualified for the Europa League this season after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification but Saiz, who came off the bench in their final game against Villarreal on Saturday, played little part