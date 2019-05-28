Leeds United playmaker Samuel Saiz at the centre of match-fixing allegations in Spain

Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz is at the centre of match-fixing allegations in Spain.

Reports in the Spanish media this morning said Saiz was amongst a group of players and club officials from the country’s top two divisions being investigated by police over claims they were involved in fixing games during the past three seasons.

Saiz, who has been on loan at Getafe since January, was named by some outlets as one of the people arrested, although it is understood that the 28-year-old was not formally detained and has submitted a voluntary statement to police.

Amongst those arrested in police raids today are former Real Madrid players Raul Bravo and Borja Fernández.

Reports also said that Huesca president Agustin Lasaosa was being targeted by investigators. Saiz signed for Leeds from Huesca for a fee of around £3m in 2017.

The midfielder’s career with United is effectively at an end after he asked to quit England and return to Spain before Christmas, 18 months into a four-year contract.

His loan to Getafe proved unsuccessful and the La Liga club do not intend to take up an option to sign him permanently but Leeds hoped to recoup a seven-figure fee for him in the summer transfer window.

Alaves were among the sides interested in signing Saiz but today’s news casts doubt over possible moves.

Getafe moved to deny claims that Saiz had been arrested, telling Spanish newspaper AS that he was on holiday with his family. Leeds have made no comment.

The police action followed a complaint made by La Liga over possible match-fixing in fixture staged in May of last year.

A statement from La Liga said: ”We want to thank the national police for the extraordinary work done to dismantle what appears to be an organised criminal group dedicated to obtaining economic benefits through the predetermination of football matches.

“La Liga continues to fight to eradicate any scourge against fair play in Spanish football.”