Leeds United: Phil Hay's average player ratings from 2018/19 - who starred over the season?

We've worked our way back through the history books to figure out chief YEP writer Phil Hay's average player ratings over the course of the Championship campaign. How did the scores work out over the 46-game season? Take a look below at how he rated the squad overall.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell 6.36/10 (28 appearances) jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Kiko Casilla 6.21/10 (19 appearances) jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Will Huffer 6/10 (1 appearance) jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Luke Ayling 6.79/10 (40 appearances) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more