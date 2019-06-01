Leeds United: Phil Hay's average player ratings from 2018/19 - who starred over the season?
It was quite the campaign for Leeds United as they flirted with a return to the Premier League after a 15-year exile - but how did we rate the players over the course of the season?
We've worked our way back through the history books to figure out chief YEP writer Phil Hay's average player ratings over the course of the Championship campaign. How did the scores work out over the 46-game season? Take a look below at how he rated the squad overall.