Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani hints at Cagliari link up following friendly clash

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has hinted at a possible link up with Serie A side Cagliari.

The Whites made the trip to Sardinia on Saturday evening for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new Championship campaign which begins next weekend.

United played out a 1-1 draw with the I Rossoblu as Valter Birsa opened the scoring in the first half before Pablo Hernandez restored parity from the spot after the break.

Leeds owner Radrizzani, who was in attendance alongside Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear, revealed afterwards that there could be a potential link up between the two teams going forward.

Though the Italian failed to elaborate further as he spoke at the Sardegna Arena, simply stating any partnership would be "on both a football and commercial side."

Tommaso Giulini - Cagliari's current owner - also confirmed that his side intend to make the trip to play the Whites at Elland Road next summer.

"We came here to meet a good friend like Tomasso," Radrizzani said.

"And hopefully to start a good partnership between the two clubs on both a football and commercial side.

"We had a couple of meetings that were very good with our team so I am very happy with this weekend.

"Next weekend we start the real football and play for points so I hope this will be a good wish for our season."