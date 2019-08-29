Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah hails influence of Arsenal legend and 'mentor' Ian Wright

Eddie Nketiah has hailed the influence of "mentor" Ian Wright as the Arsenal loanee aims to establish himself at Leeds United this season.

The 20-year-old has made a bright start to life at Elland Road following his summer loan switch, having scored three times in just four appearances for the club.

Nketiah has been handed two starts in the Carabao Cup by Marcelo Bielsa and was a late substitute against Brentford in the Championship last week as he stepped off the bench to bag the winner in LS11.

United fans have taken to the Gunners loanee with Nketiah quickly becoming a fan favourite at the club, despite having not started a league fixture to date.

Arsenal legend Wright - who scored 185 goals in 288 games for the North London outfit - attended the Bees clash and was videoed celebrating wildly after the late strike.

Nketiah has now admitted it's a "dream come true" to lean on him for guidance as he begins a full season of senior football for the first time in his career.

"He's been a massive help, and nice to have around," Nketiah said.

"I've done a few commercial shoots with him so I've got really close to him. He's taken a real liking [to me], and it's just a dream come true.

"As a kid I always looked up to him and watched his clips. For him to be taking such an active role and supporting and coming down to watch the games is great for me.

"He gives a lot of advice, a bit like a little mentor. I just try to learn and get everything I can from him because he's been a top player and had a great career.

"[We talk about] how I'm doing here, how I'm settling and stuff. We just have general conversations sometimes as well.

"He's a nice guy, a easy guy to talk to, so he makes life me a lot easier.

"It's good to have help from someone that's had such a great career."