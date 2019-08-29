Leeds United land signature of highly-rated Carlisle United youngster

Have your say

Carlisle United have announced youngster Josh Galloway has agreed scholar terms with Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The 17-year-old midfielder will make the move immediately to Thorp Arch and becomes the second Cumbrians academy product to join the club this summer.

Galloway is a highly-rated midfielder who can play in the centre or out wide and featured for Carlisle throughout pre-season under boss Steven Pressley.

The youngster failed to make a competitive appearance for the club, and has now put pen to paper on a scholarship deal with the Whites.

United also announced the capture of Liam McCarron earlier this summer from the Brunton Park outfit on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old winger has joined Carlos Corberan's Under-23s squad initially following the switch.