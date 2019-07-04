Leeds United land fifth new summer signing as former Barcelona forward Rafa Mujica joins

Have your say

Leeds United have announced the capture of former Barcelona B forward Rafa Mujica.

The 20-year-old striker was a free agent following the end of his contract in Spain and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Elland Road, which will run until the summer of 2022.

Mujica made 33 appearances for Barcelona's reserve side last term, bagging seven goals in the process.

He will initially link up with Carlos Corberan's Under-23 side for the 2019/20 campaign as they aim to defend their Professional Development League title.

United have already announced the capture of Wolves winger Helder Costa, Manchester City's Jack Harrison and Brighton defender Ben White this summer.

Leeds also landed the coveted signature of Carlisle United youngster Liam McCarron for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old winger will also join the Whites development side with a view to stepping up into the senior ranks.