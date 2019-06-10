Leeds United join race for Liverpool's Ryan Kent as Marcelo Bielsa eyes wingers

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Liverpool’s Ryan Kent on loan with Marcelo Bielsa looking to land three new wingers before the end of the transfer window.

Leeds are vying with Rangers for Kent’s signature after the end of the 22-year-old’s season-long stay at Ibrox.

Rangers and manager Steven Gerrard want to take Kent back to the Scottish Premiership but Leeds have made Liverpool aware of their interest and hope Harry Wilson’s success at Derby County will tempt the Anfield club to send Kent out to the Championship.

Wilson was an integral part of the Derby squad who reached the play-off final last month and is expected to move on from Liverpool for a sizeable fee this summer.

Liverpool would also be able to raise a seven-figure fee from the sale of Kent, who played 43 times north of the border and scored six goals, but could increase his value by loaning him for another year elsewhere.

Gerrard’s Liverpool connections and Kent’s development under him will give Rangers an advantage in negotiations but Leeds are pushing to make progress after being asked by Bielsa to significantly increase his choice of wide players.

Jack Harrison looks increasingly likely to return from Manchester City for a second season at Elland Road and Leeds have made an ambitious approach to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Helder Costa on a temporary basis.

City are open to the idea of Harrison rejoining United and Leeds hope that the relationship between their chairman, Andrea Radrizzani, and agent Jorge Mendes - one of the men behind the regime at Molineux - will make an agreement over Costa possible.

United, meanwhile, are eyeing up young Brighton defender Ben White with Bielsa planning to make an addition to his pool of centre-backs.