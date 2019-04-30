Leeds United in the Championship playoffs: Dates, tickets, away goals and technology - everything supporters must know

Have your say

Leeds United's drama-filled draw with Aston Villa confirmed their participation in the Championship playoffs - so what do Whites fans need to know?

Here's some pointers about Leeds and their impending playoff campaign:

What are the key Championship playoff dates?

Championship A 1st Leg: Saturday May 11 (kick-off 12.30pm)

Championship B 1st Leg: Saturday May 11 (kick-off 5.15pm)

Championship A 2nd Leg: Tuesday May 14 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Championship B 2nd Leg: Wednesday May 15 (kick-off 7.45pm)

The selection for which fixtures are A and B will be made once the Championship season is completed.

The play-off semi final matches will see the side finishing in 3rd face those who finish 6th, while 4th position will take on 5th.

The higher ranked side play at home in the second leg and, as ever, all ties will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Championship play-off final will then be held on Monday, May 27 (3pm kick-off).

Who could Leeds United come up against?

Should Marcelo Bielsa's side secure at least a point at Ipswich Town on Saturday, they will face the team who finishes sixth in the table.

It will likely be either Derby County, Middlesbrough or Bristol City with Aston Villa's inferior goal difference all-but securing them fifth spot.

If West Brom beat Derby on Sunday and the Whites lose at Portman Road, a drop to fourth will set up a fierce semi-final encounter with Villa.

Will Leeds play the first-leg home or away?

Leeds are guaranteed to play the first-leg away with a third or fourth place already confirmed.

That means Bielsa's men will hope to be celebrating a Wembley final in front of the Elland Road crowd in the second-leg.

What is the ticket allocation rule?

In the away leg, Leeds will have a right to claim 2,000 tickets for use by its supporters.

Click HERE for full ticket details.

Do away goals count?

Away goals DO NOT count. If the scores are level after 180 minutes of action then it's straight into extra time .

If it is still level after the additional half-hour then it's straight to the dreaded penalty shootout.

Will any technology be in use?

Goal line technology will be available for both Championship semi-finals, as well as the final at the home of football.

The EFL has already confirmed that VAR will not be used because it has not been implemented in league competition this season.

What is the prize money?

Labelled as the richest game in world football, the winner is set to receive an estimated windfall of £180m.