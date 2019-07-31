Leeds United hunt new keeper after agreeing £3.5m sale of Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Premier League Burnley

LEEDS UNITED are in the market for a goalkeeper after agreeing a deal with Burnley to sell Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The Premier League side have agreed to stump up £3.5m for the 22-year-old, who wanted guarantees of first team football that aren’t forthcoming at Elland Road presently, with Kiko Casilla nailing down the position as Marcelo Bielsa’s preferred option in goal.

The Whites are expected to bring in a replacement for Peacock-Farrell before the transfer window shuts next Thursday at 5pm.

Burnley, who weren't the only Premier League side to look at the stopper, were able to to free up some cash by agreeing to the sale of Tom Heaton, their number one for the second half of last season, to Aston Villa.

The deal includes a sell on clause.

Peacock-Farrell's contract at Elland Road is up next summer.