Leeds United will face Stoke City in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

United secured passage past Salford City on Tuesday evening with a 3-0 victory at Moor Lane.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich sealed the victory for Marcelo Bielsa's side who have now been handed a home draw against the Potters.

Nathan Jones' men will visit Elland Road on the week commencing August 26.