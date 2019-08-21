Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki joins Eredivisie outfit on season-long loan

Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki has joined Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag on a season-long loan, with the Dutch side retaining an option to buy.

Cibicki made the move to Elland Road in 2017 from Swedish side Malmo FF, penning a four-year contract in West Yorkshire.

The 25-year-old has made just 10 appearances for the Whites in total but has recently spent time out on loan with Norwegian outfit Molde and Swedish side Elfsborg after being deemed surplus to requirements in LS11.

Den Haag currently sit 17th in the Dutch top flight having lost their opening three games of the campaign, and have now acquired Cibicki's services for the remainder of the season in a bid to boost their attacking options.

They also hold an option to purchase the forward next summer.