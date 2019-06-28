Leeds United forward Jay-Roy Grot makes second loan switch

Leeds United forward Jay-Roy Grot has joined Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan away from the club with Dutch side VVV-Venlo.

Grot will now head back to the Eredivisie once again in an attempt to continue his development away from West Yorkshire.

The forward penned a four-year deal at Elland Road in 2017, joining from NEC Breda for an initial fee of £750,000.

He failed to settle in England, though, as he made just one start for the club during his 20 appearances throughout his debut campaign.

His solitary strike for the Whites came in a 2-1 Championship home defeat to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday under former head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

Grot enjoyed heavier first-team involvement last term as he made 33 appearances for Venlo, bagging six goals and three assists in the process.

His form last season earned him a call-up to the Netherlands Under-21s side, and he will be hoping he can continue his recent success with his hometown side.

Grot told the Vitesse club website: "It feels great that, as a born Arnhemmer, I now get to play in the shirt of Vitesse.

"It is a boy's dream for me, because my heart is in Arnhem. Vitesse is a large and ambitious club. From the first moment the feeling is good at Vitesse.

"It is a step up for me and I am going to give everything to contribute to the success of the club. ”