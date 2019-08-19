Leeds United eye fresh free agent deal, Ex-Everton ace close to Bristol City switch, Charlton 'confident' on striker signing plus updates on Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday - Championship gossip Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web. Click and scroll through the pages to see which players are linked with moves away... 1. Bristol City leading race to sign Williams Bristol City are in talks to sign former Everton and Swansea defender Ashley Williams over a 12-month contract. Reading and Wigan are also interested in the free agent.(The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Robins striker set to leave Meanwhile, Robins head coachLee Johnson has admitted Matty Taylor is likely to leave this summer with unnamed League One clubs tabling offers. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Charlton boss "quietly confident" on deal Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer is "quietly confident" the EFL will approve Tomer Hemed's arrival, despite not hearing anything in over a week. (News Shopper) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Baston wants Swansea stay Swansea striker Borja Baston has revealed he wants to stay at the Liberty Stadium after the club cooled their search in trying to sell him following Oli McBurnie's exit. (BBC) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2