Leeds United documentary can galvanise the city once again, believes Liam Cooper

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper believes the release of the club's highly-anticipated docu-series can "galvanise the city" for the coming assault on promotion from the Championship.

The six-part series will launch across the globe this week (August 16) on Amazon Prime and follows Marcelo Bielsa's first season in West Yorkshire as the Whites bid to end a 15-year exile from the Premier League.

From the drama of the Spygate saga in January to defeat in the play-offs at the hands of Derby County in May, the series aims to take fans behind the curtain at Elland Road.

Cooper, though, says that despite the difficult end to a dramatic campaign in LS11, he holds belief that the release comes at the perfect time to unite everyone once again.

"I think it will galvanise the city on a whole," he stated.

"Us, the supporters, the technical staff, everyone. Hopefully it does have that effect because I think it will have that effect for me. I know it will.

"The lads and the fans, everybody around the club. I hope it has that effect on them as well because it is only a positive for us then."

Asked about the bittersweet ending that saw the club reach new heights in the Championship under Bielsa last term, he said: "I think the fans are like us, they feel our pain and we feel their pain.

"I think for the first couple of weeks they'll have been exactly the same as us. It hits you for six. It's hard to get over but the transfer window opens, players start coming in and then all of those dreams come back around.

"All the targets in your head come back and you concentrate on what is in front of you. We can't do anything to change what has happened in the past and we look forward.

"A sold out Elland Road for the first game of the season is unbelievable. They never let us down, they never have done. Hopefully we don't let them down this year."