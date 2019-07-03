Leeds United defender Aapo Halme joins Barnsley in permanent switch

Have your say

Leeds United defender Aapo Halme has joined Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old centre-back made five appearances for the Whites last term, making one start in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa.

Halme joined the club from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of £500,000, but struggled to make an impact at first-team level due to injury issues.

He was a constant figure in Carlos Corberan's Under-23s side last season, helping United to the Professional Development League national title.

The Finnish Under-21s international has now made the switch to south Yorkshire in search of more first-team action with the Tykes.

Halme has signed a three-year deal at Oakwell with the club retaining the option of a fourth.