Leeds United confirm interest in goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Burnley keen on Northern Ireland international

Leeds United have confirmed they've received interest for goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Burnley are keen on the Northern Ireland international.

The 22-year-old is believed to want guarantees of first team football that aren't forthcoming at Elland Road presently, Kiko Casilla preffered in goal by Marcelo Bielsa.

Premier League side Burnley are set to free up some cash with the sale of Tom Heaton to Aston Villa.

Peacock-Farrell came through the academy at Thorp Arch.

He spent time on loan with York City in the 2017/18 season and then made 29 first team appearances last season.