Leeds United confirm first summer departure as Paudie O'Connor joins Bradford City

Leeds United defender Paudie O'Connor has joined League Two side Bradford City on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old made four appearances for the Whites first-team following his move from League of Ireland side Limerick in 2017.

O'Connor was handed his debut under former boss Paul Heckingbottom at the end of the 2017/18 campaign against Sunderland amid an injury crisis in LS11.

United head coach Marcelo Bielsa deemed the central defender surplus to requirements last summer with O'Connor heading away from Elland Road on loan.

He spent the first half of the campaign at Bloomfield Road with Blackpool in League One before joining division rivals Bradford City in January following a lack of game time.

The Irishman has now completed a permanent move to Valley Parade after he put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the club.

He will link up with Bantams boss Gary Bowyer, who took him to the Seasiders initially before handing him the captain's armband at City towards the end of the campaign.

O’Connor said: “This is the best possible move for me. Gary (Bowyer) and I have a great relationship.

"We compliment each other well and I understand his demands. He plays football the right way so it suits me down to the ground, signing for City.

“Being a leader comes with the way I play. I am always on the front foot. Over the coming three years I am desperate to be associated with success.

“Playing here at Valley Parade in front of the crowd is a great feeling. It played a big part in my decision to sign a long-term deal here.

“I will do all I can to help us get promoted. I have committed myself to the club and want to concentrate on my football.”