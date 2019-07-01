Leeds United confirm capture of Carlisle United youngster Liam McCarron

Leeds United have announced the signing of Carlisle United winger Liam McCarron.

The 18-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Elland Road, signing on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

McCarron made 20 appearances for the Brunton Park side last term in League Two, penning his first professional contract with the club last September.

United say they have beaten interest from a number of Premier League and Championship sides to land the youngster, who will head straight into Carlos Corberan's Under-23s squad.

Carlisle have also retained a sell-on clause for the winger, who said of his move: "I’ve loved my time with Carlisle United and I’m leaving with a very heavy heart.

“I’d like to thank the club for everything they’ve done for me, and it became an even harder decision to make when a new contract offer was mentioned.

“This opportunity has come up and I just feel it’s one I have to take. Carlisle United will always be in my thoughts because I wouldn’t be where I am now without the help and support I’ve received from the staff, the coaches and the fans.

“I hope the club goes on to get the promotion it deserves. I’ll definitely be celebrating if it does.”

Leeds also announced the loan captures of Jack Harrison and Ben White on Monday, with McCarron becoming their third signing of the summer window so far.