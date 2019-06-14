Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan to remain at Elland Road following Cultural Leonesa interest

Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan will remain with the club following interest from Cultural Leonesa in filling their vacant head coach position.

The 36-year-old helped guide the Whites Under-23s side to Professional Development League national glory last season and was a key figure in Marcelo Bielsa's backroom staff.

Corberan has occupied a dual role since the arrival of the Argentine last summer overseeing the transition from the development squad into the first-team ranks.

Interest from Leonesa emerged a few days ago but it now understood that he will remain at Elland Road.

The club occupy a place in Spain’s third division but are controlled by Qatar’s Aspire Academy, the development centre which Leeds established an official partnership with in 2018.

United board member Ivan Bravo, the head of Aspire, oversees the running of Cultural as part of his role and Leeds were briefly involved in a tie-up with the club during the 2017-18 season.