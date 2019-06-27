Leeds United closing in on second loan spell for Manchester City winger Jack Harrison

LEEDS UNITED are closing in on a repeat loan capture of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison.

The 22-year-old made 42 appearances for Leeds last season including 32 league starts, netting four goals.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was keen on the former England under-21 international returning for a second season at Elland Road and a deal is expected to be struck over the weekend with Leeds this time potentially having the option of making the switch permanent.

The Whites are continuing to work away in the hope of landing their other summer targets - Wolves ace Helder Costa, Liverpool’s Ryan Kent and young Brighton centre-back Ben White.

Bielsa was particularly keen on adding new options out wide, even before the impending transfer of teen winger Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarke is poised to join Spurs on a five-year-deal having completed a thorough medical in London on Wednesday ahead of a switch to the Premier League outfit for an initial fee in the region of £10m.

Spurs are set to hand the 18-year-old a five-year contract with Leeds believed to have a sell-on clause for the winger, plus also first refusal if Tottenham decide to loan the midfielder back out in the near future.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was keen on boosting his options in attack with Fernando Llorente expected to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Thorp Arch Academy product Clarke made 25 appearances for Leeds last season though only four starts as part of a breakthrough year.

The winger made his Whites debut as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 Championship draw at home to Brentford last October.

The teen then netted his first goal to set up a stunning comeback and 3-2 victory in the clash at Aston Villa on December 23.

Clarke also netted in the 4-2 loss at Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day with his first of four league starts arriving in the 2-0 win at home to Derby County on January 11.

But the teen then fell unwell and collapsed on the substitutes’ bench in the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough in February with Clarke rushed to hospital before being released and returning to training three weeks later.

Leeds will start a 10th consecutive Championship season at Bristol City on Sunday, August 4.

The vast majority of United’s players returned to pre-season training on Monday with a second, select group, including some of the club’s internationals, due back this weekend.