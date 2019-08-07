Premier League rumours

Leeds United close in on TWO arrivals, Nottingham Forest to sign loan star, Derby County eye Premier League striker plus update on West Brom - Championship deadline day rumours

Championship clubs have until 5pm today to secure last minute deals.

Wigan Athletic are in last-minute talks to sign to hijack Barnsley's move for Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce. (Football Insider)

Derby County are have registered an interestin signing Brighton and Hove Albionstriker Jurgen Locadia. (Football Insider)

Huddersfield Town face a battle to keep hold of Aaron Mooy with Brighton and Hove Albion plotting a late bid. (Football Insider)

Hull City remain keen on bringing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is free to leave after being transfer listed. (Sky Sports)

