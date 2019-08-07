Leeds United close in on TWO arrivals, Nottingham Forest to sign loan star, Derby County eye Premier League striker plus update on West Brom - Championship deadline day rumours Championship clubs have until 5pm today to secure last minute deals. Scroll and click through the pages to see the latest Championship rumours from around the web: 1. Wigan to hijack Barnsley move Wigan Athletic are in last-minute talks to sign to hijack Barnsley's move for Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Derby eye Brighton striker Derby County are have registered an interestin signing Brighton and Hove Albionstriker Jurgen Locadia. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Late bids for Mooy expected Huddersfield Town face a battle to keep hold of Aaron Mooy with Brighton and Hove Albion plotting a late bid. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Hull keen on transfer-listed defender Hull City remain keen on bringing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is free to leave after being transfer listed. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4